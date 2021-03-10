CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/10/2021 roundup

The city’s vaccination acceleration tops tonight’s pandemic headlines:

1ST MASS VACCINATION SITE: The mayor, governor, and county executive teamed up at Lumen Field Event Center to announce its first day as a mass vaccination site will be Saturday (March 13). It’ll operate a few days per week at the beginning but can scale up to 7-day operations once vaccine supplies increase – potentially 150,000 shots a week.

GET ON THE LIST: If you’re currently eligible for vaccination, you can get on the city’s notification list for the new Lumen Field site, plus the West Seattle and Rainier Beach community sites, by going here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*83,471 people have tested positive, 197 more than yesterday’s total

*1,429 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*5,156 people have been hospitalized, 6 more than yesterday’s total

*924,499 people have been tested, 3,701 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 82.507/1,404/5,109/910,371.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health data page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly briefing by Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other top state health officials is scheduled for 9:30 am tomorrow. It’ll be livestreamed here.

