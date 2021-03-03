CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/3/2021 roundup

The vaccination situation tops tonight’s pandemic headlines again:

WEST SEATTLE APPOINTMENTS: Earlier this evening, the mayor’s office told us they had hundreds of appointments to fill for the next two days at the new city-run vaccination site that’s alongside the testing site in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot. We don’t know if they’re filled yet, but read our story and the comments before giving it a try.

NEWEST VACCINE GETS BONUS THUMBS-UP: Every vaccine OK’d by the feds has gotten an extra review/approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup; Gov. Inslee announced today that they’ve authorized use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

INSLEE BRIEFING TOMORROW: The governor plans a media briefing/Q&A updating the pandemic response at 2:30 pm tomorrow; here’s the livestream link.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*82.507 people have tested positive, 144 more than yesterday’s total

*1,404 people have died, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*5,109 people have been hospitalized, 11 fewer than yesterday’s total (data adjustment)

*910,371 people have been tested, 301 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 81,525/1,365/5,090/896,855.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Our state has passed 5,000 deaths. Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

HAZARD PAY FOR GROCERY WORKERS: A proposal to expand it in King County won approval by county councilmembers meeting today as the Committee of the Whole; it’s expected to get a full-council vote next week.

RETURNING TO IN-PERSON LEARNING: Waiting for word on what’s next with Seattle Public Schools, which has ordered staff for special-education “intensive pathways” and preschool to return to buildings Monday, without having reached agreement with the Seattle Education Association, which planned a meeting tonight to discuss the situation.

