VACCINATION: How to get on the list for all city sites, as biggest one yet prepares to open

(Governor’s Office photo from today’s announcement)

When the city announced its West Seattle community vaccination site last week, it also announced a “mass” site would open soon at the Lumen Field Event Center on the south side of downtown. Today, with the mayor, county executive, and governor there for the occasion, the city announced it will open this Saturday.

Also part of the announcement: If you’re eiigible for vaccination, you can get on this list to get notification of available appointments there or at the West Seattle and Rainier Beach community sites. Back to Lumen Field (the former CenturyLink), it will initially be in operation two or three days a week, vaccinating up to 5,000 people a week, but has the capacity to inoculate up to 150,000 people a week when supplies allow (here’s how). The site is a partnership between the city, Swedish, and First & Goal, which is providing the space rent free, as well as free garage parking for people going to vaccination appointments there. The mayor says it will be the “largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country.”