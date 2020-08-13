WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bullets hit house

Close call at a West Seattle home: Last night just before 11 pm, we heard the dispatch for suspected gunfire near 9th/Henderson, but didn’t hear whether police found anything, so today we requested the report narrative:

911 received multiple calls reporting possible shots being heard in the area of 9 Ave SW / SW Henderson St. Officers arrived in the area and located spent shell casings in the street. A nearby house had been struck several times, with some of the bullets passing through the home. The occupants of the home were contacted and cooperated with the investigation … SW Patrol processed the scene, took photos and collected evidence. A standby was conducted at the request of the victims to allow them time to pack belongings and leave the area for the night. The Gang Unit was notified.

No one was hit/injured. That’s not the first time for gunfire in the area; our archives include this report from last December.