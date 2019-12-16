WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; burglary; scam call…

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

GUNFIRE: We got multiple questions/reports about a Friday night incident near 9th and Henderson in Highland Park. The scene cleared before we arrived, but we requested the report narrative from police today:

On Saturday at approximately 6:40 pm, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of SW Henderson Street. Officers were flagged down by a woman who stated she was pulling out of her driveway when she heard shots and believed she was being shot at. There was no damage to her car and no one in the vehicle was injured. However, officers did locate spent shell casings in the street on 9th Ave SW. It appears that there was some bullet damage to a house next door to the woman who called police, but fortunately no one was injured. Officers collected the evidence and the Gang Unit will handle the follow-up investigation.

BURGLARY: Though the recent spike appears to have subsided, burglars are still at work in West Seattle. From Jason, west of Fairmount Park:

I’m alarmed to say I witnessed a burglary as I entered the alley between 41st and 42nd last Thursday around noon. A silver Nissan Murano was idling there facing south, with a woman in the driver’s seat, while a man came out of the backyard of (a house in the 5400 block of) 42nd Ave SW with a plastic tub in his arms, his face covered with a cloth neck warmer, jumped into the car and they sped off south down the alley. I tried to take a picture of the car’s plate, but unfortunately didn’t do so in time to get a clear picture. I called 911 to report the crime. I contacted my neighborhood watch group by email, and they eventually got in touch with the owner of the house, who confirmed her house had been ransacked. An officer from SPD followed up with me as well to notify me that this vehicle fits the description of one that has been implicated in several burglaries in the area. A Latino man and woman appear to be responsible.

This burglary’s incident # is 19-459483.

SCAM CALLS: So many lately – and so many different scam attempts. Maggie reports this one today: “Just got a recorded scam call saying it was from Seattle City Light and that my service would be turned off in 30-45 minutes. Beware out there! Don’t press one or any other buttons these recordings say.” Here’s City Light advice on protecting yourself.