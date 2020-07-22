REMINDER: West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force today, WS ‘town hall’ tomorrow

A quick reminder about two major city-convened events today and tomorrow:

TODAY – WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: Noon-2:30 pm, it’s the 5th meeting of this advisory group with more than three dozen members, from community-group reps to elected officials. Details for watching are in the preview we published yesterday. Just in – here’s the agenda.

THURSDAY – MAYOR’S ‘TOWN HALL’ FOR WEST SEATTLE: 5 pm tomorrow, the mayor, police chief, and other city officials will lead an online “town hall” with Q&A – our announcement from Monday has details.