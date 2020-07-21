WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Community Task Force meeting

(Reader photo, Monday)

Want to watch live as the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets tomorrow (Wednesday, July 22nd), noon-2:30 pm? We just obtained the info from SDOT. Note that, like last meeting, this one will have “breakouts” – and that means connecting to a different stream when that part of the meeting happens.

Below is the attendee information for the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force Meeting tomorrow from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. There will be break-out sessions from 2 – 2:30 PM. If attendees want to attend the breakout sessions they will need to close out of the main meeting completely before trying to join the new meeting. Also when joining WebEx meetings the attendee either uses the link below OR the call in, not both. MAIN LINK: Here BY PHONE: 408-418-9388, access code: 146 969 2178 LINK FOR BREAKOUT SESSION A: Here BY PHONE: 408-418-9388, access code 146 993 5565 LINK FOR BREAKOUT SESSION B: Here BY PHONE: 408-418-9388, access code 146 502 3787

We don’t have the agenda yet but topics are expected to include Reconnect West Seattle, low-bridge access, and Metro. This is the CTF’s fifth meeting; here’s our coverage of the fourth one two weeks ago.