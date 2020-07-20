THURSDAY: Online ‘town hall’ for West Seattle with mayor, police chief, SDOT director, others

Just in, the mayor has called another online “town hall” for West Seattle while hot topic from the bridge closure to police “defunding” continue to burn. Here’s the announcement we received:

Please join Mayor Jenny Durkan and City of Seattle department directors for a conversation with West Seattle residents about how we can work together to build safe and healthy communities. Community members are the City’s most vital resource, and the best solutions often come from community which is why we’re working to bring City Hall to you. During our community discussion, you can work directly with our City departments on resources and solutions that are important to you. When: Thursday, July 23 at 5:00 p.m. Who: West Seattle residents, Mayor’s Office representatives, and representatives from the following departments: Public Health – Seattle & King County, Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department, Human Services Department, and Seattle Department of Transportation

You can RSVP here and send a question in advance; the meeting link will be here. The city’s last “virtual town hall” for West Seattle was two months ago; here’s our coverage.

P.S. No word yet if Councilmember Lisa Herbold will be participating; the announcement from the mayor’s office didn’t mention her, but the one for the May event didn’t either, and she did wind up being included.