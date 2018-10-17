West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Fire response after RV hits West Seattle Health Club in North Delridge

October 17, 2018 1:25 am
(SFD photo)

1:25 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving in the 2600 block of SW Andover. Updates to come.

1:32 AM: The address logged for the response is the West Seattle Health Club. “Light smoke” reported by fire crews searching inside. A gas meter is involved and an “ongoing gas leak” is reported.

1:37 AM: SFD says via Twitter that this started as an RV fire.

1:43 AM: Though RVs park nearby, generally west and north of the health club, this one hit the SW corner of the building, according to our crew who’s just arrived on scene.

(WSB photo)

1:57 AM: Photo added of the burned vehicle. No word yet on injuries but SFD’s public-information officer has just arrived on scene.

2:05 AM: You might recall that we covered an RV crash on the east side of the health club’s parking lot back in July; the building and its operations were not involved. Meantime, the gas leak remains the big lingering concern at the site right now. All but four SFD units from the initial response are being dismissed.

2:21 AM: We’ve talked to SFD’s Kristin Tinsley. The gas is off now. She says no one was treated for injuries – police are investigating but have not yet found the driver responsible. We don’t know yet how, or if, this will affect WSHC operations and will have to check back a little later in the morning.

  • Angie October 17, 2018 (1:41 am)
    Not surprisingly, Seattle Fire is reporting it was an RV fire that extended to the health club and now there’s an ongoing gas leak.

    • WSB October 17, 2018 (1:54 am)
      Yes, that’s in our story. RVs have parked nearby off and on for 3 years. Our crew on the scene reports this one appears to have hit the building.

  • Steve October 17, 2018 (1:54 am)
    Any word yet on the driver? I imagine it can’t be good.

    • WSB October 17, 2018 (1:56 am)
      Don’t know yet about injuries. The gas leak is keeping everyone non-FD way back. SFD is sending its PIO so that will help with the information flow.

