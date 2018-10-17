UPDATE: Fire response after RV hits West Seattle Health Club in North Delridge

(SFD photo)

1:25 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving in the 2600 block of SW Andover. Updates to come.

1:32 AM: The address logged for the response is the West Seattle Health Club. “Light smoke” reported by fire crews searching inside. A gas meter is involved and an “ongoing gas leak” is reported.

1:37 AM: SFD says via Twitter that this started as an RV fire.

1:43 AM: Though RVs park nearby, generally west and north of the health club, this one hit the SW corner of the building, according to our crew who’s just arrived on scene.

(WSB photo)

1:57 AM: Photo added of the burned vehicle. No word yet on injuries but SFD’s public-information officer has just arrived on scene.

2:05 AM: You might recall that we covered an RV crash on the east side of the health club’s parking lot back in July; the building and its operations were not involved. Meantime, the gas leak remains the big lingering concern at the site right now. All but four SFD units from the initial response are being dismissed.

2:21 AM: We’ve talked to SFD’s Kristin Tinsley. The gas is off now. She says no one was treated for injuries – police are investigating but have not yet found the driver responsible. We don’t know yet how, or if, this will affect WSHC operations and will have to check back a little later in the morning.