UPDATE: RV crash by Longfellow Creek

12:41 AM: The big Seattle Fire response is headed for a report that a truck has crashed into Longfellow Creek near 28th/Yancy. It’s a “rescue extrication” response in case someone has to be freed from the truck. More to come.

12:43 AM: The first units to arrive are saying it appears to be an RV that has crashed.

12:46 AM: SFD says two people have minor injuries but should be able to get themselves out of the vehicle.

12:52 AM: The two are reported to be out of the vehicle, which is reported to be leaking fuel.

1:09 AM: Both are being taken to the hospital. The wrecked RV is partly visible, in the wooded area on the east side of the health club parking lot.