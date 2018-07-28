West Seattle, Washington

28 Saturday

65℉

UPDATE: RV crash by Longfellow Creek

July 28, 2018 12:41 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

12:41 AM: The big Seattle Fire response is headed for a report that a truck has crashed into Longfellow Creek near 28th/Yancy. It’s a “rescue extrication” response in case someone has to be freed from the truck. More to come.

12:43 AM: The first units to arrive are saying it appears to be an RV that has crashed.

12:46 AM: SFD says two people have minor injuries but should be able to get themselves out of the vehicle.

12:52 AM: The two are reported to be out of the vehicle, which is reported to be leaking fuel.

1:09 AM: Both are being taken to the hospital. The wrecked RV is partly visible, in the wooded area on the east side of the health club parking lot.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: RV crash by Longfellow Creek"

  • JanS July 28, 2018 (1:05 am)
    Reply

    leaking fuel…as, into Longfellow Creek? I surely hope not….that would be awful to that creek :(

    • WSB July 28, 2018 (1:06 am)
      Reply

      Just got here, can’t quite tell yet.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann