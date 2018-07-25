West Seattle, Washington

26 Thursday

78℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hand-built bicycle stolen

July 25, 2018 5:52 pm
4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Barry sent this report for West Seattle Crime Watch:

While at work at an outdoor camp for kids, my son’s bike – which he built himself – was stolen. The lock, which was around a telephone pole right on Beach Drive across from the park, was cut in broad daylight around lunchtime today.

Again, this is a bike he that built, with love, himself. It is absolutely heartbreaking to him that he’s lost it to a criminal.

Neighbors, please keep your eyes out for his beloved stolen bike, and don’t trust your bikes to be safe locked up ANYwhere.

We asked which park, and Barry replied, “Me Kwa Mooks Park. The City runs outdoor education called Nature Quest, which is there this week. It was probably stolen between 8:45 and 10 am. They left the cut lock and a (I’m assuming previously stolen) hastily repainted beater bike behind.”

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hand-built bicycle stolen"

  Onion July 25, 2018 (5:58 pm)
    Reply

    That is a beautiful bike. I hope you get it back.

  B Girl July 25, 2018 (7:26 pm)
    Reply

    Mean people suck! Karma will catch up to them. 

  Don Brubeck July 25, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    Reply

    That is a shame. Such a beautiful bike.  Hopefully the lowlife thief will recognize its value and try to sell it to a bike shop or on Craigslist or OfferUp.  So, let’s keep an eye out. If it is  registered on BikeIndex.org, bike shops and responsible bike buyers will check it to see if it’s a legit sale, and will alert the real owner.  You can register it right now if you have the serial number and that photo. Also, bike owners, see BikeIndex.org for their advice about locking your bike.  As Barry’s son and so many of us have learned the hard way, cable locks are not good enough, even for a few minutes in broad daylight.

  West Sea Neighbor July 25, 2018 (9:08 pm)
    Reply

    Does he have a gofundme for a new bike? I’d like to help.

