WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hand-built bicycle stolen

Barry sent this report for West Seattle Crime Watch:
While at work at an outdoor camp for kids, my son’s bike – which he built himself – was stolen. The lock, which was around a telephone pole right on Beach Drive across from the park, was cut in broad daylight around lunchtime today.
Again, this is a bike he that built, with love, himself. It is absolutely heartbreaking to him that he’s lost it to a criminal.
Neighbors, please keep your eyes out for his beloved stolen bike, and don’t trust your bikes to be safe locked up ANYwhere.
We asked which park, and Barry replied, “Me Kwa Mooks Park. The City runs outdoor education called Nature Quest, which is there this week. It was probably stolen between 8:45 and 10 am. They left the cut lock and a (I’m assuming previously stolen) hastily repainted beater bike behind.”
