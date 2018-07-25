WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hand-built bicycle stolen

Barry sent this report for West Seattle Crime Watch:

While at work at an outdoor camp for kids, my son’s bike – which he built himself – was stolen. The lock, which was around a telephone pole right on Beach Drive across from the park, was cut in broad daylight around lunchtime today.

Again, this is a bike he that built, with love, himself. It is absolutely heartbreaking to him that he’s lost it to a criminal.

Neighbors, please keep your eyes out for his beloved stolen bike, and don’t trust your bikes to be safe locked up ANYwhere.