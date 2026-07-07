BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Junction Anchorhead Coffee update

It’s been two months since we first reported that Anchorhead Coffee would be moving into the former West Seattle Junction Starbucks space (southeast corner of California and Alaska). Two quick updates to report: First, Anchorhead tells WSB they’re now aiming for a fall opening. Second, the West Seattle Summer Fest planning team at the WS Junction Association says Anchorhead is expected to have a coffee pop-up during the festival at its future corner.