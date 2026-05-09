BIZNOTE: Here’s who’s moving into the former West Seattle Junction Starbucks space

(Photo sent by Katy)

As soon as the “LEASED” sign went up in the window at the former West Seattle Junction Starbucks space (4233 SW Alaska), people started asking us if we knew who. And now we do. Anchorhead Coffee is moving in. Anchorhead owner Jake Paulson tells WSB, “Anchorhead is a Seattle-based coffee company focused on making high-quality coffee more approachable, with a strong emphasis on speed of service, consistency, and a thoughtful and unpretentious experience.” And, he says, “We’re excited to come to West Seattle” – he’s a former WS resident, in fact, and he says, “It’s an area that means a lot to me personally, so this one feels special.” Anchorhead has a handful of other locations currently – including Capitol Hill (here’s a 2021 Capitol Hill Seattle story about that) and Pike Place Market. No timeline or other details about the West Seattle expansion yet – “We’re still early in the process,” he says. Nine months have passed since the Junction Starbucks closed; the neighboring space, where Haymaker closed two years ago, also has new tenants moving in – Dave’s Hot Chicken and Gong Cha, as we first reported last October.