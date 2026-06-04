COUNTDOWN: 2 months until primary Election Day. Wondering who/what you’ll be voting on?

Tonight in White Center, all three of our 34th District state legislators are scheduled to be at the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council community meeting (7 pm, NH Fire Station at 1243 SW 112th in White Center) – State Senator Emily Alvarado and state House Reps. Joe Fitzgibbon and Brianna Thomas. Exactly two months from today, all three will be on the primary election ballot – but only one has an opponent. This year’s Filing Week came and went quietly a month ago and when it was over, both Sen. Alvarado and Rep. Thomas were unopposed, while Rep. Fitzgibbon is being challenged by Mary Anito, who also identifies as a Democrat and touts her business experience. Here’s the list of others who are running for office in King County on August’s ballot. Of those who will appear on the ballot you get, with local districts that include West Seattle, U.S. House District 7 Rep. Pramila Jayapal has three opponents – David Blomstrom, Gwen Kirkland, Nirav Sheth – and District 8 King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda has two, Mia Jacobson and Nick Duda. The August 4 ballot also will include the proposed renewal/expansion of the Seattle Public Library levy. Beyond local races and issues, perhaps the most interesting aspect of the election is contested judicial positions, particularly the State Supreme Court, which has five positions up for election this year, all of which have at least two candidates running. Again, the entire list of who’s filed with King County Elections is here (where you’ll also find links to the candidates’ websites); if you’re not yet registered to vote, here’s how.