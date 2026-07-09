HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest Eve 2026

A highlight of West Seattle Summer Fest Eve 2026 so far – Walk-All-Ways became Dance-All-Ways right after Jennifer Cepeda‘s DancePowered dancers put on a show:

(Video later.) They’ll do it again at California/Alaska at noon Saturday. Summer Fest Eve is a chance for you to wander The Junction while crews set up for the three-day festival, which starts at 1 pm Friday:

The main stage on California between Oregon and Genesee is where you’ll see full slates of live music Friday and Saturday, and the Farmers’ Market pn Sunday. Tonight is also West Seattle Art Walk night – Dolly is crocheting outsie VAIN:

Carmen Leslie is the guest artist at Verity CU:

Many Junction food/beverage venues already have their outdoor cafés set up:

It’s a night to just hang out and/or wander with your friends:

Or if you feel like sharing your opinions, SDOT has a table in front of KeyBank until 8 pm with info about the new Junction parking study we reported on last week (with an online survey that’s open until July 27):

Right across SW Alaska, a line waited for tonight’s special sold-out performance by The Head and The Heart at Easy Street Records (free to buyers of the ESR-exclusive vinyl). More on that later!