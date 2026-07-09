ROAD WORK ALERT: Delridge Way median mowing, weeding this Saturday

(Screenshot from Delridge/Juneau traffic cam)

Just in from SDOT:

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will perform median maintenance and invasive weed removal along Delridge Way SW on Saturday, July 11, to help maintain healthy landscaping and support long-term plant health.

What: Median mowing and invasive weed maintenance by SDOT Urban Forestry crews.

When: Saturday, July 11th from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Delridge Way SW between SW Hudson Street and Puget Boulevard SW.

Why: Crews will cut back invasive weeds and maintain the landscaped median to help establish healthy ground cover and support long-term plant health.

Travel impacts:

*Drivers should expect lane shifts and minor delays while crews are working.

*No parking will be permitted on either side of Delridge Way SW within the work zone from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

*Please use caution when traveling through the area and follow directions from crews and traffic control.

For questions about the work reach out to SDOT Customer Care: 206-684-ROAD (7623) or 684-Road@seattle.gov