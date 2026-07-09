FOLLOWUP: Here’s when West Seattle (Admiral) Library’s three-month closure to install air conditioning will start

(Photo from spl.org)

Back in March, we reported that the West Seattle (Admiral) Library was preparing for a three-month closure this year to install long-awaited air conditioning. The start date has just been announced, in a message to local library users:

The Seattle Public Library’s West Seattle Branch (2306 42nd Ave. SW) will be closed from Sunday, August 9 until early November 2026 for the installation of a modern, electric HVAC system to provide air conditioning and improved ventilation, prevent unscheduled branch closures during hot weather, and significantly reduce carbon emissions. Service Impacts

Saturday, August 8 will be the last day of service at the West Seattle Branch before its temporary closure. The branch book return will be locked and its parking lot will be inaccessible for the duration of the project.

The historic 116-year-old library is one of five SPL branches installing new HVAC systems with a federal grant that we noted two years ago.