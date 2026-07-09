TRAFFIC ALERT: West Seattle Junction street closures begin for Summer Fest setup

The barricades are up, and California Avenue SW is clear of motor vehicles in the heart of The Junction:

These lanes [map] won’t be empty long – it’s time to start setting up for West Seattle Summer Fest, which officially begns at 1 pm tomorrow – not just the vendor booths, stage, and Kids Zone, but also the year-round businesses’ sidewalk cafés, and more. Summer Fest Eve will also feature music and art, as previewed here last night, so we’ll be there this evening to report on what’s happening.