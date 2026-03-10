FOLLOWUP: Mayor’s proposed library levy would almost double the expiring one

As previewed here last night, Mayor Katie Wilson has gone public with her proposal for the Seattle Public Library levy’s renewal/expansion, which she wants to send to voters on the August primary ballot. At $410 million over seven years, it’s almost double the $219 million levy that’s expired, which in turn had almost doubled the $123 million levy it followed. From the announcement today:

… The proposed 2026 replacement levy would further critical funding for The Seattle Public Library over seven years, from 2027 through 2033. It would replace the expiring $219.1 million 2019 Library Levy, which currently accounts for one-third of the Library’s total budget.

“Seattle is a city of readers. From toddlers discovering their first stories to seniors finding connection and lifelong learning, our libraries belong to everyone,” said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “Investing in our libraries means investing in every community member, and in the shared public spaces that help our city learn, grow, imagine, and thrive together.”

If voters approve the 2026 Library Levy, it will invest in access, programming, collections, building maintenance, and technology and online services across Seattle’s library system. Key investments include:

-Open hours at all 27 neighborhood branches

-More physical, e-book and audiobooks for readers of every age

-Expanded technology and online services to support learning, job access, and connection

-Building maintenance and capital improvements to care for library spaces citywide

-Additional facility and janitorial resources to keep our libraries safer, cleaner and more welcoming for everyone

“We thank Mayor Wilson for putting forward a levy proposal that reflects community needs and interests and invests in Library open hours, collections, programs, buildings, and technology,” said Chief Librarian Tom Fay. “We look forward to working in partnership with Mayor Wilson and City councilmembers through a public process that will ensure this package is something all Seattle residents can be proud to support in August.”

The proposed 2026 Library Levy proposal will be reviewed by a select committee of the Seattle City Council, which will be chaired by Councilmember Maritza Rivera (District 4) … If the updated package is approved by Council, it will go to a final vote of the people on the August 4, 2026 ballot. Learn more about the proposal at spl.org/2026Levy