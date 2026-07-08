PREVIEW: West Seattle Summer Fest Eve 2026 is tomorrow! Here’s what to know

After the streets close and buses start diverting tomorrow afternoon in advance of West Seattle Summer Fest, the stage will be set for what might be the biggest Summer Fest Eve yet in The Junction. Lots will be going on – topping the list, fans of The Head and The Heart will crowd into Easy Street Records for their live in-store show at 7 p. Please note, it’s SOLD OUT – tickets were free, first-come first-served, to buyers of an ESR-exclusive vinyl version of their new album. But as with most Easy Street shows, there’ll no doubt be a crowd outside.

That’s not the only live music planned – we got a note late today from Phil with West Seattle band The Disbarred Owls:

Elliott Bay Brewing is hosting our band, The Disbarred Owls for West Seattle Summer Fest Eve, July 9 from 6-9 PM. We are five guys, all from West Seattle, who play a mix of familiar and not so familiar cover songs. From L-R; me, Philip Kelley on bass & vocals, Brent Sindelar guitar, Jerry Stein guitar and lead vocals, Mike Goldfine drums, and Mr. David Sorey on keys. Jerry and I have been EBB patrons since they opened, and that’s a long time ago. We’re excited!!

We heard a rumor at least one other local band might be there too … Even if live music isn’t what you’re looking for, how about art? Summer Fest Eve always coincides with the July West Seattle Art Walk, and this is the one Art Walk of the year when you can walk in the street as you wander from venue to venue. Here’s the map showing who’s participating and spotlighting some of the artists’ displays – among them, Carolyn Autenrieth at CAPERS Home (WSB sponsor) – as well as the food/beverage venues offering Art Walk specials. Many of the local year-round restaurants/bars planning outdoor cafés for Summer Fest will set them up tomorrow, so you can enjoy outdoor dining/drinking Thursday night too.

IMPORTANT TRANSPORTATION INFO, STARTING ON SUMMER FEST EVE

*Bus reroutes will start as early as 2 pm Thursday, per Metro advisories – you can find them all here; click through to get full details such as stop relocations.

*Parking restrictions will be enforced, so get your car out of the festival zone before the streets start closing around 4 pm.

*Remember that the Oregon/California intersection will be closed to vehicles for the first time, so the festival zone will stretch continuously on California from Genesee to Edmunds. SW Alaska will be closed to motor vehicles from 42nd to 44th, and the SW Oregon closure will be “alley to alley” – stopping short of 42nd and 44th to preserve access for the residential buildings on those streets.