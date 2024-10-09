About the Guardian One helicopter sighting

This came up in comments on the report about this afternoon’s Army helicopter sightings. Unrelated but just to close the loop – we were finally able to confirm that the 3:30-4 pm-ish helicopter sighting was Guardian One helping with the search after a robbery reported at Taboo Video in downtown White Center (9913 16th SW). We have a short story on partner site White Center Now and will add anything else we find out from the King County Sheriff’s Office.