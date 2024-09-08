WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes

(Saturday sunset – photo by Jerry Simmons)

Welcome to Sunday! Here are notes for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with a traffic alert:

SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT EASTBOUND CLOSURE: Reminder – the eastbound side of the Spokane Street Viaduct (continuation of West Seattle Bridge between 99 and I-5) is closed this weekend as the resurfacing project continues; the inside westbound lane is closed too, which means the northbound I-5 exit to the westbound West Seattle Bridge is closed. If this reopens early, we’ll publish a separate update.

BIG BLUE TRUCK: It’s back in West Seattle – the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor)! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, jump into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Back on the run today – meet at 9 am at Fresh Flours Bakery (9410 Delridge Way SW).

HOPE MIDDLE SCHOOL DEDICATION: 10 am:

We invite you to our dedication ceremony/church service on September 8th at 10 am. Guests will begin at the main campus (42nd/Oregon) and walk over to the North campus for a ribbon cutting and church service in the gym followed by lunch and games. The north campus will be open for guests to tour the classrooms and see what we have accomplished this year. It’s a day of celebration and new beginnings! Questions? Contact Sally Heit @ sheit@hopseattle.org

FREE TEST RIDES ON ADAPTIVE CYCLES: 10 am-2 pm, Outdoors for All is back on the Alki Point Healthy Street (63rd SW alongside Constellation Park) to loan out adaptive cycles for people with disabilities or other physical factors impeding use of standard bicycles.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, late-summer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon) P.S. Market managers still need you to take this survey.

DRAG BRUNCH: Jolene Granby is guest-hosting the Lumberyard Bar‘s drag brunch today, 11 am-2 pm. Advance ticket sales are closed but you can check at the door for seating availability. (9630 16th SW, White Center)

OPEN AUDITIONS FOR ALKI UCC CHOIR: Just show up and sing! 11:30 am. Details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEMBERSHIP PICNIC: Are you a member of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society? Want to become one? You’re href=”https://westseattleblog.com/event/southwest-seattle-historical-society-membership-picnic/?instance_id=721502″ rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>invited to the Log House Museum for today’s Membership Picnic, 1-3 pm. (61st/Stevens)

HEART-TENDING WORKSHOP: Learn about working through grief, 1-4:30 pm at Bohemian Studios (4801 Fauntleroy Way SW), $82 (sliding scale).

‘MAMA NEEDS A REFILL’ BOOK EVENT: 1-2:30 pm “at West Seattle Row House, join Author and Life Coach Jenny Gwinn McGlothern to … learn tools and tips from her book ‘Mama Needs a Refill: Finding Light in the Midst of Madness‘.” (4203 SW Oregon)

SEAHAWKS’ HOME OPENER: 1:05 pm vs. the Denver Broncos @ Lumen Field. Will there be a pregame flyover? As of right now, we don’t know, but we’ll update if we find out.

THE DEAL: International hardcore music lineup, day 2, at the American Legion Hall (3618 SW Alaska), 5-10 pm. Ticketing site says advance passes are sold out.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you organizing and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!