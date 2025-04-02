Books, music, theater, more for your West Seattle Wednesday! (Plus nesting hummingbird video)

(Nesting hummingbird recorded by Nico Lovejoy, near The Junction)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Wednesdays at 10 am, too! Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, noon-4 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

WORKSHOP FOR PROSPECTIVE HOME SELLERS: Noon at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – details in our calendar listing.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: Canceled today.

SPORTS: Two baseball games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – Chief Sealth IHS vs. Lincoln at 4 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Franklin; also at NCSWAC, a 4:30 pm boys’ soccer match, CSIHS vs. Ingraham.

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm, Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) is where the West Seattle Classic SF Book Club meets tonight. “Solaris” is this month’s book.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Rhythm & Roots Night at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are invited to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SECOND WEEK FOR ‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), a huge student-led production of “Chicago” continues its run – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to step up to the mic and show your talents? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

