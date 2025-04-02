WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Highland Park Elementary’s ‘Give and Take’ sale Saturday – got stuff to give?

(WSB photo, HPE’s 2024 Give and Take Sale)

Got stuff to recycle to someone else, but not planning a sale? The Highland Park Elementary PTA could use your help! This Saturday is their “Give and Take Rummage Sale” – here’s the announcement sent to us to share:

Give and Take Rummage Sale April 5th

8-10 am Donations are accepted, then begin rummaging at 9 am

Everything is FREE. Monetary Donations are accepted in support of the PTA.

Highland Park Elementary School Northside blacktop

1012 SW Trenton

Our take what you want and give what you can event is Saturday. This event truly supports our community. Families who truly need basic clothing, shoes and housewares can get what they need. Donate your gently used books, garden starts, sports and outdoor equipment, kitchenware, kids and adult clothing and toys. NO large furniture. We will accept donated items from 8 am-10 am on 4/5 at the Highland Park Elementary blacktop playground on the north side of the school. All items will be free and donations accepted. All items left at the end of the day will go to local charities, Westside Baby and Mary’s Place. What they will not accept will go to Goodwill and Salvation Army, etc.

Any questions please see the PTA website