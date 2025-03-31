YOU CAN HELP: Online auction opens soon, in-person event ticket sales end tomorrow for Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School fundraiser

School fundraiser season continues, and Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School has both an online auction all this week and a Saturday gala for which ticket sales end tomorrow:

Do you have an itch to shop but don’t want to leave the house? Look no further! Holy Family Bilingual School’s Online Auction kicks off April 2nd-6th and we have something for everyone! From tickets to your favorite sporting events, gift cards to support local businesses 🛒, to summer gear and much more!

All proceeds will go toward the development of our **After School Club Program** for our Falcons, with additional funds benefiting scholarships and enrichment opportunities.

Want to celebrate with us in style? 🎉 Don’t miss out on our **Gala Party**! Dress up in your best Brazilian Carnival attire, enjoy delicious food, drinks, and dance the night away!

**Tickets are on sale now – but hurry, they close on Tuesday, April 1st at 1 PM!** Click this link to grab yours!

Your support helps us soar—**Thank you for supporting our Falcons!**