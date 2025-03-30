West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Deadly motorcycle crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

March 30, 2025 8:24 pm
8:24 PM: Thanks for the tip. Police and medics are on the westbound West Seattle Bridge near the Delridge offramp because of a motorcycle crash. Updates to come.

8:27 PM: Medics just told dispatch the rider did not survive.

8:38 PM: Police just confirmed the death.

8:50 PM: We missed the original dispatch, so we’re checking the archived audio for any other details. No other vehicle reported involved, so far; initial dispatch was “motorcyclist vs. jersey barrier … right at the Delridge exit.”

  • LJJ March 30, 2025 (8:42 pm)
    I am so sorry to hear this, for everyone involved and for those who knew them. 

