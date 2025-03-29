PHOTOS: One Helen of a good time @ White Center Roper Romp

(WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn)

Today’s most vivid event: The White Center Roper Romp, a chance to put on wig, shades, caftan, and sandals before channeling the spirit of TV’s classically sassy Helen Roper. Photographer Dave Gershgorn surveyed the scene for WSB and parter site White Center Now. Above, Bradi “Helen” Jones rocked the hatch seating outside Tim’s Tavern, before she and other Helens gathered for their fabulous photo-op:

Tim’s was also hosting the White Center Vintage Sale today, and what crowd could better appreciate the concept?

David “Helen” Mazza was among those browsing the wares (and wearables):

Tim’s was also a venue for this weekend’s Tikipalooza, so some aloha-wear was co-mingled with the caftans. Everyone had their own slightly different twist on being Helen-esque – note Ingrid “Helen” Falid‘s outerwear:

The Helens crawled White Center’s bar scene, including a stop at Beer Star across from Tim’s:

Though Helen Roper’s been gone from TV for more than 40 years, clearly she’ll never be forgotten!