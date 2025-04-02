Day 2 of registration for 20th-anniversary West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

From Fauntleroy to Westwood to Highland Park to North Admiral, more than 60 sales all over the peninsula are already registered for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – WSCGSD’s 20th anniversary – and we are into the second day of registration! This year’s WSCGSD is Saturday, May 10 (second Saturday in May as always). Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, though some sellers choose to start earlier and/or wrap up later. Registration will continue for about three and a half weeks, so you have ample time to decide if you want to be part of it. If you’re just planning to be a shopper – the sale map/guide, with sellers’ 25-word listings, will be available one week before sale day. If you’re ready to register a sale, here’s where to go! (Any questions about WSCGSD, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com.)