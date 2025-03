If you’ve walked the waterfront path at Lincoln Park lately, you too might have seen a river otter engaged in beachfront dining. The photo above was sent by KT, taken by husband Robert on Friday; the one below is from Adam, taken on Saturday:

And yes, those are RIVER otters, not sea otters, which are seldom seen around here. Learn more about them here – and don’t be surprised to see one crossing a road or sidewalk, as sometimes their dens are inland.