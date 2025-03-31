Repaving – and peat removal – ahead for SW Barton between Westwood Village and Roxhill Park

Today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin brings word of a repaving project planned for SW Barton between 26th and 29th, to fix road damage blamed on buses. The bulletin specifically notes that a two-week comment period is now open regarding the determination that the project doesn’t need a full environmental-impact study; it has a “checklist,” from which we extracted this:

King County Metro buses on the RapidRide C route have a layover location on SW Barton Street between 26th Ave SW and 29th Ave SW in Seattle, WA. The layover location is within peat settlement prone and liquefaction prone environmentally critical areas (ECAs). Due to the heavy loads imposed by routine bus use over an inadequate roadbase, the roadway has experienced settling, resulting in dislocated concrete panels. To address this issue, SDOT proposes to repair the roadbed by removing existing peat deposits and filling the subgrade with lightweight cellular concrete, then installing new concrete panels on the roadway surface. An existing wastewater main is located below the roadway, within the area to be filled with stabilizing material. The wastewater main will be relocated to a position approximately one foot below and slightly north of its current location. This will move the pipe out of the area to be filled with concrete and align it with the post-construction road grade. To support the project goals described above and meet City of Seattle construction standards, the project will also repair or improve the surrounding drainage infrastructure, curb lines, curb ramps, and sidewalks.

We contacted SDOT to find out more; they pointed us to this project page which says the work is expected to happen this fall. They also told us that official notification of nearby residents and businesses is expected to start with a mailer going out next week. Meantime, if you want to comment on the aforementioned environmental aspect, this notice explains how. There’s been a longrunning project aimed at saving the peat bog in adjacent Roxhill Park, so we’ll be looking into how/whether this might affect that, too.