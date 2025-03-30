THINK SUMMER! Alki Art Fair announces T-shirt design contest

Less than four months until the 2025 Alki Art Fair! You can get in the spirit right now by dreaming up a design for the T-shirt contest announced this week:

Alki Art Fair is requesting artists to submit a design for the 2025 Alki Art Fair T-Shirt! The winning submission will receive a $200 award and recognition on the Alki Art Fair website. The design will be featured on the 2025 Alki Art Fair T-Shirt and may also be used for posters and other marketing materials for the fair.

Submissions should include the name “Alki Art Fair” somewhere in the design and reflect the mission of Alki Art Fair, which is to celebrate arts and music with the goal of advancing art education and appreciation by offering opportunities for community involvement and cultural diversity through art. Submissions must be family-friendly and appropriate for all Alki Art Fair attendees. The design must include 3 colors or less. The dates for this year’s fair are July 18-20.

Please submit your design as a high-resolution image or vector file no later than May 1st to info@alkiartfair.org. Include your name and phone number and please specify if you are under the age of 18 and provide a parent or guardian contact name and phone number. Submissions are welcome from artists of all ages.

The winning submission will be chosen by the Alki Art Fair Board. The submissions will be reviewed on originality, composition and representation of the Alki Art Fair mission. Proceeds from the sale of the T-shirt will support Alki Art Fair.