West Seattle, Washington

29 Saturday

‘It’s scary’: Seniors take to Admiral Junction corners to protest federal cuts

March 29, 2025 5:13 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests

“It’s scary.” That’s why, Roxie told us, she organized some of her Brookdale Admiral Heights neighbors for a protest this afternoon. The federal changes aren’t the only things that scare her – inaction by concerned citizens, she said, is scary too. So this was the action taken today by about two dozen seniors who stood and sat on multiple corners at Admiral/California, about half a block south of their building.

Their signs addressed a variety of areas of concern, from Social Security to the Veterans Administration to chief cutter Elon Musk.

They drew a fair amount of honking from people in passing cars. Organizer Roxie, by the way, is 90 years old, and said she had a history of political involvement back when she lived in Montana. She’s not interested in going back there, though – she’s worried that if Social Security is cut, she’ll have to get family there to take her in.

5 Replies to "'It's scary': Seniors take to Admiral Junction corners to protest federal cuts"

  • Workdowntown March 29, 2025 (5:23 pm)
    You go gals!!! Love it. 

  • onion March 29, 2025 (5:34 pm)
    Rock stars. Dylan Thomas said it best:
    Do not go gentle into that good night,
    Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
    Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

    Though wise men at their end know dark is right,
    Because their words had forked no lightning they
    Do not go gentle into that good night.

    Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
    Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,
    Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

    Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,
    And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,
    Do not go gentle into that good night.

    Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight
    Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,
    Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

    And you, my father, there on the sad height,
    Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
    Do not go gentle into that good night.
    Rage, rage against the dying of the light

  • Kris March 29, 2025 (5:44 pm)
    Love this!! 

  • WSI March 29, 2025 (6:17 pm)
    So proud of our Brookdale Admiral Heights neighbors!   Come on West Seattle, let’s join  with these patriots and help amplify their voices!  Next Sat, 4/5 – Nationwide Mobilization!  Come to the Seattle Center and join your neighbors from West Seattle, Seattle, Burien, Tukwila, SeaTac, North Seattle, and countless others around the Sound, around Washington, around the entire US – even London!   

  • M. March 29, 2025 (6:30 pm)
    Who’s going to tell them D.E.I. has done nothing positive?

