‘It’s scary’: Seniors take to Admiral Junction corners to protest federal cuts

“It’s scary.” That’s why, Roxie told us, she organized some of her Brookdale Admiral Heights neighbors for a protest this afternoon. The federal changes aren’t the only things that scare her – inaction by concerned citizens, she said, is scary too. So this was the action taken today by about two dozen seniors who stood and sat on multiple corners at Admiral/California, about half a block south of their building.

Their signs addressed a variety of areas of concern, from Social Security to the Veterans Administration to chief cutter Elon Musk.

They drew a fair amount of honking from people in passing cars. Organizer Roxie, by the way, is 90 years old, and said she had a history of political involvement back when she lived in Montana. She’s not interested in going back there, though – she’s worried that if Social Security is cut, she’ll have to get family there to take her in.