YOU CAN HELP: Seller spots open for West Seattle Eagles’ cancer-fighting fundraiser sale

Spring is the start of outdoor sale season, and the West Seattle Eagles have one for your calendar, especially if you’re interested in being a seller. Here’s the announcement:

Plant and Craft Sale – April 26, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the West Seattle Eagles Club. Join us for a plant, art and craft sale in the south parking lot, accompanied by a BBQ selling hamburgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

We welcome friends or associates of members to participate in the sale. You do not need to be a West Seattle Eagles member. Spots are available for $15 each; please provide your own plant rack or table. Proceeds from the spots will benefit Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

This event is the perfect opportunity to sell plants, pots, and/or garden art from your garden. It’s also an ideal venue for artists, crafters, and anyone who enjoys making unique garden creations. If you are interested in participating, please contact Sue Irvin at irvdiamonds@comcast.net.