BIZNOTE: With warm weather on the horizon, Alki Kayak Tours opens for the season

(Photo courtesy Alki Kayak Tours)

Warm weather is in view and it’s time to get out on the water, so Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) is open for the season! Here’s the announcement from Gill at AKT:

We’re excited to share that Alki Kayak Tours (AKT) is officially open for the 2025 season! With the first 70° day of the year upon us this weekend, we’re ready to help the West Seattle Community make a splash and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Here’s what folks can look forward to at AKT:

•Lessons and instruction available 7 days a week, by appointment

•Hourly rental walk-ups this Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 6:00 PM (rentals appts available on website)

Come join us at Alki Kayak Tours to soak up the sun and make unforgettable memories on the water!