SURVEY: Questions for West Seattle Farmers’ Market shoppers

If you shop at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market on Sundays – and/or any of its sibling markets around the city, market managers have a few questions for you! Their newest newsletter announced a survey:

The Neighborhood Farmers Markets are conducting our annual survey online this year to reach a wider audience. Your input is valuable to us! Data gathered from this survey will help NFM and the vendors who participate in our markets to better understand market shoppers and their preferences. Responses are anonymous and will not be associated with any contact information you choose to provide.

The survey will take approximately 15 minutes to complete and is available in English, Spanish, Russian, and Chinese. Please note there are a few questions for shoppers who frequent markets in specific neighborhoods. If you regularly visit one of the locations listed, please choose that market when prompted so the questions are revealed to you.