TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Today’s forecast: Mostly sunny, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:07 am, while sunset will be at 8:18 pm.

SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURES

Another all-weekend closure is scheduled for the Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project – first, two left eastbound lanes close 7-10 pm, then all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are scheduled to close from 10 pm tonight until 5 am Monday.

ANOTHER WEEKEND CLOSURE

Saturday morning, as previewed here, SW Barton is scheduled to close between 16th SW and 8th SW for the Salvation Army Fund Run 5K.

TRANSIT NOTES

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule for both routes. Friday night means later-evening runs too.

Metro buses today – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

ONGOING ROAD WORK NOTES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too.

*The East Marginal Way S. project continues, with a temporary routing change for bicycle riders starting this week:

People biking will be routed onto the street of E Marginal Way S in temporary protected bike lanes from S Spokane St to north of the Terminal 30 parking lot at approximately S Stacy St. At the T30 parking lot / S Stacy St, people will be routed back into the existing bike lanes and sidewalk on the west side of the street. Please note that the T30 parking lot is south of the main T30 entrance.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch. Watch for no-parking zones and steel plates (many on northbound side right now), plus flaggers.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – The Fauntleroy-end camera is working again:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge – This camera is working again too:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city's movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

