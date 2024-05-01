FOLLOWUP: Long-delayed mile-long Beach Drive gas-line replacement starting soon

Two years ago, we told you about a natural-gas pipeline replacement project that was at the time scheduled to start soon along a mile-long stretch of Beach Drive and two connecting streets. After what Puget Sound Energy> describes as permitting delays, it’s finally about to begin.

Thanks to the area resident who recently told us the project notice was being distributed. We’ve since obtained it from PSE (see it here) – here are the key points:

PSE and InfraSource crews will be replacing portions of the existing underground natural gas main. We’re committed to completing our work safely and efficiently, and our crews will do their best to reduce impacts to you and your neighbors. Project details Who: Natural gas crews from PSE and InfraSource

What: Replacing a portion of the underground natural gas main

When: Expected to begin the week of May 13, and last for approximately six months.

Typical work hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Beach Drive Southwest, 48TH Avenue Southwest, and Lincoln Park Way Southwest What you can expect  There will likely be noise from trucks and heavy machinery

 Traffic control flaggers and signs will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely through the project area

o Beach Drive Southwest,48th Avenue Southwest,and Lincoln Park Way Southwest will be reduced down to one lane near the work area

o A portion of the sidewalk on Beach Drive Southwest,48th Avenue Southwest,and Lincoln Park Way Southwest will be closed. Detour signs will be posted

 Some street parking will be impacted. “No parking” signs will be placed in the area prior to work beginning

 We will work to maintain access to driveways whenever possible, in coordination with impacted neighbors

 Some customers along the project route may experience a temporary interruption of natural gas. We’ll

notify impacted customers prior to beginning work requiring an interruption in service. For customers who will have their service interrupted, work inside customer homes may be required to re-light appliances after the service interruption. Please call 888-225-5773 for more information

 After the construction is complete, you’ll notice temporary patches in the road and/or sidewalk. These temporary patches will remain until a restoration contractor crew returns to complete the final restoration. The restoration schedule is dependent upon weather, permitting and crew availability

We asked PSE about the work phasing; a spokesperson replied, “Crews will start on the north end and move south. PSE will be replacing an older section of infrastructure in order to continue to provide safe and reliable natural gas service to customers. The project will replace the gas main along Beach DR SW to SW Canada Dr.” Here’s another map sketching out what they’re doing and where. As noted above, the project is expected to last about six months (double the estimate given two years ago).