WEEKEND PREVIEW: Street closure Saturday for Salvation Army’s Fund Run

In case you haven’t already seen it in our calendar: The Salvation Army is having a fundraising 5K on Saturday (August 17), and part of the course involves a street closure. The Fund Run will close SW Barton on Saturday morning; the course is described as, “from the White Center Salvation Army parking lot [9050 16th SW], east on Barton up to Westcrest Park, where a designated loop will be set up with volunteers, and then back to the Salvation Army. SW Barton Street will be closed between 8th Ave and 16th Ave.” The run starts at 9 am, with 5K and 1K options; registration is still open. They’re fundraising for ongoing community programs including senior lunches, day camps, and after-school services.