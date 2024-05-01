WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 20th/Barton

(Added: WSB photos)

6:12 PM: Police are arriving at 20th/Barton, where they’ve reported finding “about 30 shell casings” after 911 calls about gunfire in the area. They also have just taken one possible suspect into custody. Another possible suspect was seen “southbound from Delridge and Henderson.” Updates to come.

6:15 PM: The Guardian One helicopter has arrived to help look. No word of any injuries.

6:20 PM: Now SFD is being called to Delridge/Henderson to treat a person who thinks they might have been “grazed” by a bullet. Also, a second possible suspect has been detained, officers have told dispatch.

6:25 PM: According to police radio, others might be involved and at large – officers have reviewed video that they say shows a black older Mercedes-Benz with no plates that was apparently involved, with four people inside.

6:30 PM: Officers have told dispatch that one of the people they detained is being released because they were not involved. They’re still searching for others. A K-9 team is joining.

6:44 PM: Our crew has arrived in the area and reports that in addition to the casings at 20th/Barton, which has been taped off, there’s another taped-off area nearby in which vehicles are visible with bullet holes.

6:55 PM: Guardian One has left for now because they’ve searched as thoroughly from the air as they can, pending new leads (but may return on a moment’s notice). The investigation on the ground is still very active. Police told us that despite the “possible grazing” report, they don’t have any word of injuries.

7:20 PM: Police continuing to search for evidence and suspects just told dispatch they’ve found two guns in the 9000 block of 21st SW. They’re described as an “AK” type gun and a Glock handgun. They confirmed over the radio with other officers that those types of casings have been found.