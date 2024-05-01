West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 20th/Barton

May 1, 2024 6:12 pm
(Added: WSB photos)

6:12 PM: Police are arriving at 20th/Barton, where they’ve reported finding “about 30 shell casings” after 911 calls about gunfire in the area. They also have just taken one possible suspect into custody. Another possible suspect was seen “southbound from Delridge and Henderson.” Updates to come.

6:15 PM: The Guardian One helicopter has arrived to help look. No word of any injuries.

6:20 PM: Now SFD is being called to Delridge/Henderson to treat a person who thinks they might have been “grazed” by a bullet. Also, a second possible suspect has been detained, officers have told dispatch.

6:25 PM: According to police radio, others might be involved and at large – officers have reviewed video that they say shows a black older Mercedes-Benz with no plates that was apparently involved, with four people inside.

6:30 PM: Officers have told dispatch that one of the people they detained is being released because they were not involved. They’re still searching for others. A K-9 team is joining.

6:44 PM: Our crew has arrived in the area and reports that in addition to the casings at 20th/Barton, which has been taped off, there’s another taped-off area nearby in which vehicles are visible with bullet holes.

6:55 PM: Guardian One has left for now because they’ve searched as thoroughly from the air as they can, pending new leads (but may return on a moment’s notice). The investigation on the ground is still very active. Police told us that despite the “possible grazing” report, they don’t have any word of injuries.

7:20 PM: Police continuing to search for evidence and suspects just told dispatch they’ve found two guns in the 9000 block of 21st SW. They’re described as an “AK” type gun and a Glock handgun. They confirmed over the radio with other officers that those types of casings have been found.

12 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation at 20th/Barton"

  • AMD May 1, 2024 (6:15 pm)
    Does the helicopter overhead have anything to do with that?

    • WSB May 1, 2024 (6:20 pm)
      Yes, as noted in story.

  • Neighbor May 1, 2024 (6:20 pm)
    Called 911 after I heard 3 shots followed by more than 5 different less loud sounding shots. Thank you for the update. I’m only 4 blocks away. 

    • AMD May 1, 2024 (6:48 pm)
      I’m about the same distance away as you and heard it too.  It sounded like the return fire was further away.  Will be interested to see how much area and how many people involved by the time they’re done investigating.  

  • Neighbor May 1, 2024 (6:26 pm)
    Was sitting outside my house on 20th and heard this. There were so many shots and in rapid succession that I thought there was no way it was gunshots. Questioned calling it in. 

    • WSB May 1, 2024 (6:35 pm)
      Even if you’re not sure, always call it in, police say.

  • 22nd and Barton May 1, 2024 (6:30 pm)
    Definitely at least one high capacity magazine of automatic gun fire (~30 rounds or more) with probably two different semiautomatic guns (returning?) fire. Heard from 22nd and Barton. #Scary!

  • Ddc May 1, 2024 (6:35 pm)
    I heard the shots at Delridge and Cloverdale. High capacity for sure.

  • Kimbee May 1, 2024 (6:45 pm)
    Thank God both daycare centers on the block were closed. Bullets are lodged in parked car tires and shattered windows. If it had happened an hour earlier during pick up…

  • Elvis May 1, 2024 (6:47 pm)
    Stop the gun violence you’ll just end up in prison or dead. Minors with guns and weapons need to be punished properly to prevent further repeat offenses. social media drags out bullying and harassment for a long time.  That’s why these crimes are happening more with younger individuals that don’t have any closure to disputes and feel pressured into taking more serious violence to solve their problems… sad story 

  • Shark May 1, 2024 (6:57 pm)
    Automatic.  about 40 rounds  

    Right across from two daycare centers. I heard bullets whizzing around.

    Almost as disturbing, cops allowed people to pilfer through this car.

  • Rumbles May 1, 2024 (6:59 pm)
    No plates.  What a shocker!

