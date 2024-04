As first mentioned in a comment below tonight’s earlier attempted-pickup-theft report, Stacia‘s truck has been taken too:

Our GMC 2500 truck was stolen at around 6:30 pm on Monday outside The Bridge restaurant on California Ave. It is champagne-colored with a black canopy. There is a fire fighter sticker on the back of the truck and the license plate # is C12280X. If seen, please call police. Incident #: 24-116220.