We’ve received reader reports of two Ford F-350 pickup trucks stolen in the past week or so, and just received this text about an attempted theft a short time ago:

Attempted theft of my 2002 F-350 at 5:20 pm in front of my house 1500 block of 45th Ave SW:

Saw thief in my truck, heard truck attempting to start, I ran outside towards my truck, thief jumped out of my truck and into silver/ champagne Honda Civic license plate CAY7778 and took off.