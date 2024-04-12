BIZNOTE: Clean Greens CSA coming to West Seattle

Another option for organic produce in West Seattle this summer – here’s the announcement we received today:

Clean Greens Farm and Market, a Black-led CSA that provides affordable, organic produce from local Black farmers, is pleased to announce that they will be coming to West Seattle this summer.

Beginning with this growing season, West Seattle residents can sign up for a weekly share of produce from our farm and pick it up at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Shares come in three different sizes to suit individuals, small families, and larger families.

Pickups will be on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm and run from June 29th through the end of October.

Proceeds from the sale of CSA shares not only support the ongoing work of Clean Greens and Black Dollar Days Task Force, which promotes Black-led enterprises in Seattle, but they also support the provision of healthy, organic produce at low- or no-cost to low-income members of our community.

To join the CSA, please visit Clean Green’s website.