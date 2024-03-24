First egg hunt, first Kindie West concert, first Holy Week services, free yoga, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PALM SUNDAY SERVICES: Holy Week begins, and we have a list of services at West Seattle churches that have emailed us their schedules (not too late to add – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!).

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE: Continuing 8:30 am-6 pm today at Bar-S Fields (64th/Admiral) on Alki Point – West Seattle Little League teams are playing in the season-opening Jamboree, as previewed here. (Find the game schedule here.)

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open 10 am-2 pm as usual on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering early-spring vegetables and fruit, plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: First show today at 10:30 am at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need to borrow something for a home project? Visit the WSTL 11 am-4 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOC. EGG HUNT: The hunting happens in two waves at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse‘s playground (9131 California SW) – be there at 1 pm – kids 4 and under go first.

ART SHOW AT NEPANTLA: Fourth weekend for Lucha Libre-themed show at South Delridge’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW). Open today noon-6 pm.

LEARN TO SAVE LIVES: Free training in overdose response and prevention, 1 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – details in our preview.

ART SHOW AT NEPENTHE: Meet the artist! Open house for art show by Autumn Tranquilino, happening 2-5 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW).

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Meet up at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm – our calendar listing includes this month’s topic and other details!

FREE YOGA CLASS: 5 pm at Dragonfly (3270 California SW) – details and signup link are in our calendar listing.

ALSO AT DRAGONFLY: Sound bath, 7 pm, $40.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Wrap up your weekend with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!