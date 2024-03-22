West Seattle, Washington

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Two big days of ballgames @ West Seattle Little League Jamboree

Play ball! It’s time for West Seattle Little League‘s season-opening Jamboree this weekend, and they’ve sent this community invitation:

West Seattle Little League (WSLL) will kick off the season with its annual Jamboree this weekend. All games will be held at WSLL’s Bar-S home field!

The games will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, and Sunday, March 24th. Games will be between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on both days.

Come cheer on our kids, take pictures with the DubSea Fish Sticks mascot, learn about WSLL, and grab a bite to eat at the concessions.

More info here! Bar-S is off Admiral Way west of 64th, on the back side of Alki Point.

