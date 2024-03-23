Life-saving workshop Sunday in West Seattle: Overdose response/prevention

It happens on the streets, it happens inside homes and businesses, it happens at schools: Drug overdoses are taking lives that could have been saved. If you have two hours to spend learning what to do for someone who is overdosing, we just found out about a free workshop Sunday afternoon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW). The Washington Recovery Alliance is presenting it, 1 pm-3 pm tomorrow: “Patrons will gain knowledge, practice, and resources on how to identify and respond to a drug overdose. The trainer will also discuss local overdose trends, harm reduction & recovery resources, and provide naloxone at no cost.” Registration is optional, but you can do that here.