West Seattle, Washington

14 Sunday

27℉

READER REPORT: Early-morning scare at the door

January 14, 2024 3:37 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Sent by a reader:

My family and I live in Schmitz Park neighborhood. At 3:55 [am] our doorbell rang and we got up cautiously, dogs barking loudly. I looked out the shades and a large man was pressed up against our front door (very well lit front area raised home). I could only see his arm and hand. My husband looked out the peephole and saw a flat top haircut very close to the door. We called 911 and told our kids to get under their beds. He stayed at least 10 minutes, at which point one of our kids said they saw a shadow move.

The resident says that despite multiple calls, police didn’t arrive for two hours: “Police came 6:01. Big response and great guys but understaffed and couldn’t get to us because of another incident.” Listening to recorded dispatch audio, we heard the call mentioned over the air by the dispatcher a few minutes after 4 am, but no officer is heard acknowledging it; an increasing amount of communication takes place off-air, screen to screen, so it’s not clear what else was happening at the time. Meantime, we asked the resident if they found any signs later that the person they saw had tried to break in, and she said they did not, and that none of their neighbors reported anything similar.

Share This

3 Replies to "READER REPORT: Early-morning scare at the door"

  • KB January 14, 2024 (3:50 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for sharing! It’s reassuring to hear the methods that were used so as to be prepared if this happens to us.

  • David January 14, 2024 (3:52 pm)
    Reply

    I have found from experience in two very similar situations that saying the words “I am in fear for my life – I am armed – if he breaks the door down I will defend myself “ gets the cops out real fast – the first time was two cars in 90 seconds the second was two cars in less than five minutes

  • sugar wish January 14, 2024 (4:12 pm)
    Reply

    We’ve had similar things recently where the yard is well lit, the cars are parked in the driveway right by the front porch with Ring Doorbell, and the person checking the car doors to see if they’re unlocked even looks up at the porch with the bright porch light on them.  We get instant alerts, and have once gotten immediate police response to no avail finding the perp, but the last time we called police they never came at least not to our knowledge. My family member wants to go right out after them in the middle of night. I’ve had to talk him out of it each time, cause I know it would not end well.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.