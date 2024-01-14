READER REPORT: Early-morning scare at the door

Sent by a reader:

My family and I live in Schmitz Park neighborhood. At 3:55 [am] our doorbell rang and we got up cautiously, dogs barking loudly. I looked out the shades and a large man was pressed up against our front door (very well lit front area raised home). I could only see his arm and hand. My husband looked out the peephole and saw a flat top haircut very close to the door. We called 911 and told our kids to get under their beds. He stayed at least 10 minutes, at which point one of our kids said they saw a shadow move.

The resident says that despite multiple calls, police didn’t arrive for two hours: “Police came 6:01. Big response and great guys but understaffed and couldn’t get to us because of another incident.” Listening to recorded dispatch audio, we heard the call mentioned over the air by the dispatcher a few minutes after 4 am, but no officer is heard acknowledging it; an increasing amount of communication takes place off-air, screen to screen, so it’s not clear what else was happening at the time. Meantime, we asked the resident if they found any signs later that the person they saw had tried to break in, and she said they did not, and that none of their neighbors reported anything similar.