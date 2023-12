10:11 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to the 4700 block of California SW – a water heater reported to be on fire in a back storage room at Talarico’s. Updates to come.

10:14 PM: The incident commander just told dispatch the water-heater fire is “mostly out.” They’re reducing the response.

(Added: Photo posted in comments by Matt B)

10:21 PM: Firefighters say everything’s handled, “all utilities secured” too, and they’re closing their response.