West Seattle, Washington

25 Saturday

40℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Four views of morning moisture

November 25, 2023 11:52 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks for the photos! Above, Rick Dolezal sent that view with the observation, “Weather watching on Beach Drive is always awesome. This weather phenomenon occurred this morning over the water across from Emma Schmitz Overlook.” Below, Darlene Allen photographed “interesting fog”:

And earlier, from Constellation Park, Pelicans photographed fog flowing over the ridge:

Bonus close-up view: “Spider art” seen by Rosalie Miller:

Thanks as always to everyone who sends photos, from weather views to breaking news (and it’s just about time for Christmas lights, too!) – best way is email, westseattleblog@gmail.com, but text works too, particularly when it’s urgent – 206-293-6302.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Four views of morning moisture"

  • Steve Bender November 25, 2023 (12:09 pm)
    Reply

    “SPIDER ART”Rosalie.Very interesting.Steve Bender

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.