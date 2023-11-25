WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Four views of morning moisture

Thanks for the photos! Above, Rick Dolezal sent that view with the observation, “Weather watching on Beach Drive is always awesome. This weather phenomenon occurred this morning over the water across from Emma Schmitz Overlook.” Below, Darlene Allen photographed “interesting fog”:

And earlier, from Constellation Park, Pelicans photographed fog flowing over the ridge:

Bonus close-up view: “Spider art” seen by Rosalie Miller:

Thanks as always to everyone who sends photos, from weather views to breaking news (and it’s just about time for Christmas lights, too!) – best way is email, westseattleblog@gmail.com, but text works too, particularly when it’s urgent – 206-293-6302.