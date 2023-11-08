West Seattle teenage composer’s work to be featured at Benaroya Hall

The West Seattle Community Orchestras want you to know about a local musician’s big event in one of the city’s most-famous concert halls. Here’s their announcement:

We of West Seattle Community Orchestras are proud to let you know that a young WSCO “alum” will be a special guest composer at a benefit concert for Seattle Children’s Hospital!

Many of us have been privileged to watch Brannon Warn-Johnston grow musically over the past several years, starting with playing violin in Debut Orchestra when she was just nine or ten and continuing through our Concert Orchestra, where she and her mom, Dana, played side-by-side. Younger brother Arly also played violin for a time and now plays percussion in the Debut Orchestra. Brannon’s first solo performance for us occurred in fall 2018 at our annual fundraising gala; many of us were astonished at the next year’s gala to hear the incredible gains she had made.

Unfortunately, 15-year-old Brannon has developed cancer and has recently undergone major surgeries to combat the disease. In addition to being an award-winning violinist and pianist, Brannon is also a prolific composer. Even while undergoing chemo treatment, she has continued to write. Her most recent composition will be premiered by the Northwest Symphony Orchestra at Benaroya Hall on November 10 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the benefit performance can be purchased via lumaguild.org/events. We wish Brannon all the best in this and her future endeavors!

(West Seattle Community Orchestras provides community musicians of all ages and abilities with opportunities for performance and growth. WSCO currently has three orchestras and a wind symphony and provides strings instruction for both students and adults. For more info visit our website, wscorchestras.org )