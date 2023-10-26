WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: More than three dozen ways to celebrate

(Awaiting the Great Pumpkin on 34th near Barton – photo by Mark Watters)

The big Hallo-weekend is almost here, with trick-or-treat events, carnivals, haunted houses, spooky shows, even a run through the forest and paddling on the Sound! We don’t want you to miss out on any of it, and that’s why we’ve been updating our West Seattle Halloween Guide, where you’ll find a list of more than three dozen Halloween/Dia de Muertos options unfolding over the next six days. (And if we’re missing something, please let us know so we can add it! Thank you!)